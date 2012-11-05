Pathfinders recruits and selects appropriately skilled and experienced staff through fair and consistent processes as embodied in NSW Government Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action policies. While relevant experience, skills and qualifications are highly desirable, Pathfinders encourages all people who are interested in working in one of our Pathfinders programs to apply.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are also strongly encouraged to apply.

Pathfinders is committed to being a safe environment for children and young people and is a mandatory reporting Organisation. Pathfinders is a non-smoking workplace and is committed to the principles and practices of Equal Opportunity and Cultural Diversity.

NPSS/OoHC Support Worker – (Glen Innes/Coffs Harbour)

This Program is a fee-for-service brokerage partnership with Community Services and other Non Government Organisations (NGO’s). Community Services contract Pathfinders to provide a range of services to provide children and young people in Out of Home Care (OoHC) and their families through Individual Client Arrangements.

Out of Home Care Program provides a safe and nurturing environment for young people ranging in need of alternative accommodation due to being unable to live with their parents or foster carers.

You will be required to work shift work including sleepovers.

The successful applicants will work with team members to deliver Fee for Service/Out of Home Care (OOHC) services in either a temporary/residential setting and/or supported independent living (SIL) setting to Children and Young People in care.

The Support Worker will require knowledge and understanding of the issues that affect Aboriginal communities, societies and cultures in NSW. Willing to advocate on behalf of Aboriginal young people and their families in providing cultural support and provide services to Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children, young people and families.

The Support Worker will also be required to build strong relationships with Aboriginal agencies to support and strengthen families and cultural connections.

Support Your Path (SYP) Support Worker – Casual

Support Your Path provides innovative and personalised direct care supports to people with disabilities. Support Your Path oversees three programs: Your Home, Your Choice and Your Life. Each program has been established to provide individualised supports to people to best fit with our participant’s needs to assist them achieve greater independence, build social connections, learn life skills for the best life possible.

Role of the Support Worker

To deliver support services by assisting participants who require assistance with daily life tasks, with a strong focus on developing the skills of people to live as autonomously as possible.

The Support Worker will require knowledge and understanding of the issues that affect Aboriginal communities, societies and cultures in NSW and provide services to Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children, young people and families.

Travel will be an expectation

Out of Home Care (OoHC) Direct Care Workers – Tamworth

Pathfinders’ Pathways Out of Home Care Program provides a safe and nurturing environment for young people ranging in ages from 12 – 18 years and in need of alternative accommodation due to being unable to live with their parents or foster carers. We are currently looking for permanent part time/casual Direct Care Workers to assist in the care of these young people.

The successful applicants will work with team members to deliver Out of Home Care (OOHC) services in either a residential setting and/or supported independent living (SIL) setting to Children and Young People in care.

The Direct Care Worker will require knowledge and understanding of the issues that affect Aboriginal communities, societies and cultures in NSW. Willing to advocate on behalf of Aboriginal young people and their families in providing cultural support and provide services to Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children, young people and families.

The Direct Care Worker will also be required to build strong relationships with Aboriginal agencies to support and strengthen families and cultural connections.

Applicants must be committed to working all shifts and to being on call.

Out of Home Care (OoHC) Direct Care Workers – (Armidale/Inverell/Muswellbrook/Taree)

The Pathways residential OoHC Program aims to provide a homelike environment for residents, build positive coping strategies and maintain and develop links between the residents and their birth families and community. The program aims to meet high standards for health, education, vocation and social competencies amongst all residents.

The role of a Direct Care Worker is to deliver Out of Home Care (OOHC) services in a residential setting to Children and Young People in care and will develop and provide a safe, nurturing and home-like environment for Children and Young People in residence utilising the programs Circle of Courage and Sanctuary model philosophy.

The Direct Care Worker will require knowledge and understanding of the issues that affect Aboriginal communities, societies and cultures in NSW. Willing to advocate on behalf of Aboriginal young people and their families in providing cultural support and provide services to Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children, young people and families.

The Direct Care Worker will also be required to build strong relationships with Aboriginal agencies to support and strengthen families and cultural connections.

Applicants must be committed to working all shifts and to being on call.

Non Placement Support Services (NPSS) – Casual Support Workers (Armidale/Inverell/)

The Non Placement Support Service (NPSS) program is a fee-for-service brokerage partnership with Community services and other Non Government Organisations (NGO’s). Community services contract Pathfinders to provide a range of services to provide children and young people in Out of Home Care (OOHC) and their families through Individual Client Arrangements.

The program provides supervised contact, supervision in temporary accommodation and mentoring for children and young people aged 0-17 years old. Support is also provided to carers through transport to appointments, preschool, respite placements and changes of placements. All staff has a strong commitment to privacy and is expected to maintain strict confidentiality standards. Report writing is also mandatory for staff.

The NPSS Worker will require knowledge and understanding of the issues that affect Aboriginal communities, societies and cultures in NSW. Willing to advocate on behalf of Aboriginal young people and their families in providing cultural support and provide services to Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children, young people and families.

The NPSS Worker will also be required to build strong relationships with Aboriginal agencies to support and strengthen families and cultural connections.

Foster Care (Inverell, Armidale, Tamworth, Glen Innes and surrounding areas)

There’s always a need for more foster carers in our region to help the more than 40,000 youth in Out-of-Home Care. If you’re interested in respite, short-term or long-term foster caring, or simply want to learn more about how you can help, contact Jasmine Bourke on 0459 099 545 or jasmineb@pathfinders.ngo.

Check out our Pathways Foster Care page

All applicants must follow these steps to be considered for any position with Pathfinders:

1. Prepare a typed application which includes –

A statement against each of the essential and desirable selection criteria for the position, giving examples to demonstrate how you meet them.

A current resume detailing your relevant skills and experience.

A photocopy of your relevant academic qualifications.

The names and phone numbers of two referees (at least one referee should be a recent supervisor, if possible)

2. Please submit your applications by either –

A. Emailing applications to hr@pathfinders.ngo

* All applications must be received by close of business on the relevant closing date as stated above (next to each position).

3. Complete a working with children check and a criminal/police check –

It is a legal requirement that all staff provide Pathfinders with a working with children check and a criminal/police check prior to commencing employment.